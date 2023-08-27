Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ





“How very convenient, Squeaky: to look at one stroke, to cancel democracy’s essence”

You should tell that to the ‘Palestinians.’ THEY did the cancelling when they attacked the Jews. And a lot of them would do the cancelling again if they could.

“For many late Ottoman Era Palestinians referred to their Jewish neighbours as their awlâd ‘ammnâ or paternal cousins – distinguishing between their compatriot Jews, whom they referred to as abna al-balad, ‘natives’, or yahūd awlâd ‘arab, ‘Arab-born Jews’…”

No ‘compatriot’ Jew was ever the equal of an Arab. Dhimmitude saw to that. The fact that it might not have been discussed openly is quite beside the point.





Source link