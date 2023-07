Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ





Never said they did.

ALL studies on the Canaanites show they were a mix of Arab, Hamite, Turanid, Persian and S European.

Studies on today’s Lebanese, Palestinians, Djerba and Italian Rites Jews show they are up to a 95% match for that same mix. No other group on the planet shares anything like that.

Not rocket science! They are the descendants of Canaan!





Source link