Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ





No struggle here, shmendrick. . . . At the time UNSC 242 was drafted, debated, and passed (shortly after the Six Day War of June 1967), the only 'occupation' under consideration was the military occupation which had occurred during the active hostilities.

POST-belligerency, however (as is the present case), the disputed territories’ status may no longer be designated ‘occupied’ — unless, at the time of seizure, they had constituted SOVEREIGN TERRITORY of the state from which they’d been captured.

Which they had not. They’d been captured by the IDF, in a defensive act, from Hashemite Jordan: whose forces had themselves unlawfully seized the territories 19 years earlier (during Israel’s War of Independence) from the UN Temporary Trusteeship [successor to the Mandate] — and the Kingdom had continued to hold them unlawfully for two decades, in defiance of the Security Council.

Accordingly, the status of the disputed lands cannot be that of ‘occupied territories,’ inasmuch as they are not the sovereign possession of ANY state.

Rather, they are UNINCORPORATED LANDS presently administered by their current possessor-state, the Jewish Commonwealth.





