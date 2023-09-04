MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Netanyahu calls for expulsion of all African ‘infiltrators’ from IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 4, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest If you enter a country illegally, you are subject to being deported. Other countries deport illegal aliens all the time. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Raven-Symoné’s Wife Miranda Maday: What to Know About Their Marriage next article North Korea’s Kim Jong-un to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia this month The author comredg you might also like Re: Netanyahu denies reports of resignation to finalise normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia Re: Netanyahu calls for expulsion of all African ‘infiltrators’ from Israel Re: Israel is worried about resistance attacks, which strike fear and panic among settlers Kurdish-Led Forces Push to Quell Days of Unrest in Eastern Syria Re: Islamic Jihad calls on Palestinians in Israel to stop crimes, confront occupation Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ