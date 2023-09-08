Re: Mobile app helps Palestinians reduce waiting time at Israel checkpoints





Herzl:

For whoever believes that the Jews could as it were return as thieves in the night to the land of our forefathers is deluding himself or deluding others……

Theodor Herzl – Address to the First Zionist Congress August 29 1897

Only severe delusion would make a white man to believe that his origin is not Europe but the Middle East to which he had absolutely no connection, he did not have a genetic link to any of the people of the region, he did not speak their languages and nobody related to him had ever set foot anywhere in that region.





