Re: Jewish settlers kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Jewish settlers kill Palestinian teen in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 7, 2023 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Palestinians have a right to defend themselves and resist Israel’s STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Split: Bachelor Nation Couple Breaks Up After Nearly 5 Years next article In Ohio, a ballot measure by GOP may end up benefiting Democrats The author comredg you might also like Re: Helping Palestinians in need is not ‘terrorism’; they are the victims of Israeli terrorism – Middle East Monitor Iraq Asks US, UK to Extradite Suspects in Graft Scandal Tehran Building Collapse Kills 3 Iranian Policemen Re: Will Saudi Arabia make Friday a working day? – Middle East Monitor Re: Helping Palestinians in need is not ‘terrorism’; they are the victims of Israeli terrorism – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ