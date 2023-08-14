Re: Israeli minister Ben-Gvir sends ‘love’ to man indicted for assaulting Palestinian – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israeli minister Ben-Gvir sends ‘love’ to man indicted for assaulting Palestinian – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 14, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Go Mecca instead Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Firefox’s Android app is getting proper support for extensions once again next article Dean Phillips Urges Joe Biden To 'Pass The Torch' In 2024: 'The Majority Wants To Move On' The author comredg you might also like Re: The director of the Palestinian Museum reflects on her years in charge Re: Netanyahu says he dropped part of Israel judicial overhaul – WSJ Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Re: Israel criticizes prisoner swap agreement between US, Iran Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin? Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ