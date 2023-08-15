Re: Israel orders Palestinian family to pay for forced eviction from their home





Depends on how much of the land was arable for growing crops. Agriculture in Israel is the success story of a long, hard struggle against adverse conditions and of making maximum use of arable land and scarce water in 1948. More than half of Israel is still true desert

There are few natural resources in the West Bank except the highly arable land, which comprises 27% of the land area of the region, and natural resources of Gaza include arable land—about a third of the Strip is irrigated arable land.

Israel would have been fine if it had been the other way around. But you would be complaining no matter what.





