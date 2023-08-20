Re: Israel funding annexation of West Bank with $190m





“The international community regards both territories as held under Israeli occupation and the localities established there to be illegal settlements.”

MORE subjective language. The international community can ‘REGARD’ anything it damned.well pleases to be anything else it damned.well pleases.

Doesn’t make it so.

Law isn’t something you ‘regard’ — it is not subject to point of view. When somebody uses words like “regards” (as with “considers”) in connection w/ law, it’s a dead giveaway that he knows he’s blowing smoke up your ɑss.

“The International Court of Justice found the settlements to be illegal in its 2004 advisory opinion on the West Bank barrier”

What the imbeciles who make that observation conveniently OMIT from their statement is that the REASON that the Court’s opinion was ADVISORY — and not binding — was that the Court had no jurisdiction to even HEAR the matter (let alone, rule on it) in the first place.

One of that Court’s own judges even acknowledged this fact in a separate dissent of his own.

“In the West Bank, Israel continues to expand its remaining settlements as well as settling new areas”

The settlements have every right to expand, and to flourish — and for new ones to spring up. Anybody who doesn’t like it can go pound sand.

“…despite pressure from the international community to desist.”

It’s an Israeli matter — not an ‘international’ one.

“The transfer by an occupying power…”

Israel is not an occupying power. The charge is malicious tommyrot.

“…of its civilian population into the territory it [holds] is a war crime”

Only if the transfer is obligatory — i.e., FORCED.

Israel has never forced a populace OUT of, or a populace INTO, the unincorporated lands. Anybody making such a claim is fullovit.

You copied all that swill from Wikiwanker for nothing.





