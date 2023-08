Considering the rise of lethal criminal activity in the Arab quarters of Israel, the Arab Councils can either do their jobs and come up with solutions to mitigate the problems of violence within their own community or just wait for the Israeli government to get sick and tired of them blaming the Israeli authorities for everything the Arabs fail to do to solve the problems they create for thesmelves and others. It appears that the second choice is what they are detemrined to stick with.





