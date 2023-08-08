close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Is there anything new on Turkiye’s path towards Europe? – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 7 views
no thumb


EU is what it is, gathering against war in Europe.
You can’t force so many countries to have the same policies.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response