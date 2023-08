Is the Arab attitude to Black Africans racist? 6 of the top 10 countries with racist attitudes are Arab. #2 – Lebanon

#3 – Bahrain

#4 – Libya

#5 – Egypt

#7 – Kuwait

#8 – Palestine businesstech CO ZA/news/lifestyle/116644/the-most-racist-countries-in-the-world/



Source link

The author comredg