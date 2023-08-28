close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 11 views
no thumb


Not true. The country was full of Arab residents who’d never bothered to undergo any formal process of natualization.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response