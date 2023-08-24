MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 24, 2023 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You claim al-Hindi is one – yet, bizarrely it is found in both Palestinian and Lebanese phone books. LIAR! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article IUNU Named 2023 AI-based AgTech Innovation of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Awards next article Meta approved hate-filled Facebook ads that called for violence in Europe The author comredg you might also like Saudi-Israel Normalization Not So Imminent, Says White House Re: Israel funding annexation of West Bank with $190m Re: Israel arrests 20 Palestinians – Middle East Monitor Re: US 'alarmed' after video shows Israel shooting Palestinian in back of head Re: Haniyeh: Ending occupation is the only solution to Israel-Palestine conflict Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ