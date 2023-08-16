Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?





“Why bother with international law.”

Because you RAISED the issue of international law and made a specific assertion in regard to it. You’re still dodging, Jamal; only a weasel does that. Answer the question: What international law requires ‘Palestinian’ approval of Israel’s right to exist?

“Israel says UN is ‘Oom – Shmoom’ and hence it invalidates the UN Resolution 181 and Israel’s right to exist…”

UNGA 181 was a political instrument — not a legal one — and thus had NO BEARING on Israel’s right to exist. Moreover, like all other General Assembly instruments, Resolution 181 was strictly a PROPOSAL — without the force of law.

It was a myopic attempt to avoid bloodshed by offering the local ethnic Arabs a chunk of Israel’s Mandate-recognized patrimony.

But the local Arabs of the era were less interested in having a state of their own than in ensuring that the historically dhimmi Jews would never have one, even if it meant killing every last one of them.

Yet Israel’s legal right to exist never depended on Resolution 181.

Israel’s right to exist had ALREADY been recognized by WW1’s Principal Allied Powers in the 1922 Preamble to the Mandate Charter. See Recital 3:

“recognition has…been given to the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country…”





