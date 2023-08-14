Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?





“Amin al-Husseini, spoils? What spoils? How were there any ‘spoils’..”

Told you before, some months back, but you don’t listen to anything you don’t want to hear.

Hajj Amin came from substantial wealth going back a long, LONG way and based on great landownership in a ‘tradition’ which saw nothing wrong in squeezing their fellahin workers & tenant farmers for everything they could get out of them and w/o regard to their well-being as they struggled to stay afloat.

The position of mayor of Jerusalem was virtually a family sinecure for the Husseini clan, more than a dozen of whose members had held the position over the past couple of centuries. Amin’s father & older half-brother had been muftis, and lots more members of his family had been hadis as well.

Then there were those family members who collected taxes on behalf of the Ottoman regime: which auctioned-off the tax-collection rights to the highest bidder, who was then permitted to keep part of what he collected.

Hajj Amin was vitally concerned to MAINTAIN this status quo, to ensure that nobody disturb “the sweets of privilege” (both economic & political) that his family & clan had, for centuries, RELIED UPON and benefited hugely from. That was his bottom line.

The notion that the formerly dhimmi Jew should now expect to be treated as equal to any Arab was bad enough.

But that this utterly detestable al-Yahud should ALSO start treating his new Arab fellahin employees w/ the basic dignity, courtesy & decency to which all human beings are entitled — while paying them the best wages he could afford to give them for their work, and providing them w/ wholesome living & working conditions, to boot — was absolutely OUTRAGEOUS in Hajj Amin’s view.

Understand that until now, this state of affairs was virtually unheard of throughout most (if not all) of the Arab world, and if other employers should, at this juncture, begin competing w/ these Zionist Jewish employers for downtrodden fellahin workers — by offering them comparable wages and similarly decent living/working conditions — then the aforesaid sweets-of-privilege would most certainly become a thing of the past.

What’s more, fewer independent (and tenant) farmers would then, in turn, be forced off their lands (and into the long-familiar, nomadic Bedouin existence) by skyrocketing interest rates and hopeless indebtedness: which distresses invariably accrued to the advantage of effendi families (like the Husseinis), who then would typically grab up their lands for a song — and add them to their own, already massive holdings.

Yes, the foreigners — THESE foreigners, and their ‘foreign’ IDEAS — would most assuredly have to go. . . .and by any means necessary.

In the end, THAT was the Mufti’s core ‘issue’: around which all the other ones (religious, political, cultural, economic, nationalist) would ultimately be built.





