Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?

by comredg
No whisk involved; nor deflection. Not on MY part, anyway.

But you are clearly NOT ABOVE begging-the-question, instead of arguing it — whenever you think you can get away w/ such antics.

You seem to think you can just allude obliquely to ‘Occupation, Illegal Settlements and Apartheid’ in Israel — and thereby be viewed as having a case. Well, not with ME, sport. I’m fresh out of patience w/ the likes of you.

If you’re going to deploy those weary old bumper-sticker slogans w/ ME, you will first make your case from scratch: to establish that those particular ghoulies & ghaisties &, long-leggedy beasties (and things-that-go-bump-in-the-night) actually ARE real — and not just forensic toys — or I’ll be handing you your rhetorical backside so fast, it’ll make your head swim.

So, take your shot. Just know that you’re skating on thin ice.



