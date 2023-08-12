Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?





Because anthropology is fascinating. Nothing racist about that.

Vikings are from Scandinavia.

The Celts are from Central Europe but were the first inhabitants of Briton. The Angles and Saxons were from what is now Germany, the Jutes from what is now Denmark. They all migrated to Briton so today Britons are a mix of all of those groups.

Arabs are from the Arabian Peninsula, Hamites from Egypt, Turanids from Central Asia, Persians from Iran, add a bit of S European and some of them migrated to the Levant and the Canaanites and today’s Levantines, including Palestinians, are a mix of all those peoples.

How is that racist? It is fascinating! It shows us how much of the planet evolved.

American Indians were from Asia but the First People of the America’s. Australien Aborigines are from S Asia and migrated south when sea levels were low, Polynesians did it by boat.

Fascinating! Not racist!





