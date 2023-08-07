close
Re: How is Israel's 'right to defend itself' compatible with destroying the only children's centre in Jenin?

The Philistines were not Europeans – well no more than the Judeans and Israelites.
You’re alluding to the later migrants who were seafaring folk from S Europe. Problem is they were scattered from Syria all the way across the Mediterranean. Well documented!
This is why remains at Ashkelon have shown us that there were two people’s – the locals who were a mix of Arab, Hamite, Turanid and Persian and a S European lot in the 12thBC but by the 7thBC they had integrated with the others – shortage of females! Thereafter they are a mix of all of those people as are today’s Lebanese and Palestinians. It is a unique mix only found in people of the Levant!
