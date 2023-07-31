Re: Haifa church protesters foil Israeli settler raid attempt





Christians generally in this respect, obey the Scripture. That way lies peace.

Render to no man evil for evil. Take thought for things honorable in the sight of all men. 18 If it be possible, as much as in you lieth, be at peace with all men. Avenge not yourselves, beloved, but give place unto [a]the wrath of God: for it is written, [b]Vengeance belongeth unto me; I will recompense, saith the Lord. 20 But [c]if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him to drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire upon his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.





Source link