Re: Gaza: 9 Palestinians wounded in Israel’s attack on demonstrators





TEAR GAS, also called lacrimator, any of a group of substances that irritate the mucous membranes of the eyes, causing a stinging sensation and tears. They may also irritate the upper respiratory tract, causing coughing, choking, and general debility. (…)

The two most commonly used tear gases are ω-chloroacetophenone, or CN, and o-chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile, or CS.

CN is the principal component of the aerosol agent Mace and is widely used in riot control. It affects chiefly the eyes.

CS is a stronger irritant that causes burning sensations in the respiratory tract and involuntary closing of the eyes, but its effects wear off more quickly, after only 5 to 10 minutes of breathing fresh air.

Other compounds used or suggested as tear gases include bromoacetone, benzyl bromide, ethyl bromoacetate, xylyl bromide, and α-bromobenzyl cyanide. The effects of tear gases are temporary and reversible in most cases. (…)”

(source: britannica)





