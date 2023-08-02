Re: Fuelling Palestinian communal violence in Israel is a policy for displacement





Like usual these articles have a lack of history and detail. Palestinian Arabs have had many chances to accept Israel’s right to exist and build their own viable and independent nation, and have blown each opportunity for 76 years. The refusal by Arabs of the mandate territory to accept UN Partition Resolution 181 (1947) demonstrated that Palestinian Arabs were not interested in establishing their own state if it meant allowing the existence of a Jewish state. –This opposition to acknowledging the right of a Jewish state to exist still lies at the core of the conflict 76 years later.

The US Resolution called for the establishment of two states for two peoples – Jewish and Arab – between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River, each fulfilling the national aspirations of its respective populations. That formula remains Israel’s position with regards to peace negotiations. Then as now, a Palestinian state can only be established through compromise and mutual recognition.





