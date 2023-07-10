Re: France citizen tears down copy of Quran in Greece Western Thrace





If the person was engaged in an act of vandalism of someone else’s book, or burning it in in an unsafe manner, they should face charges but the idea of arresting someone purely for destroying a religious book is stone age theocratic thinking. Burning books is a distasteful practice but cowing to extremists that threaten to run out on the streets and behave like savages every time some shmoe burns a book, flag or other symbol they personally care about is an oppression of free speech.

Sweden has it right. The Greek state should not appease Islamic religious extremists that grossly overreact every time someone destroys a Quran. More importantly the Greek state should finally get around to completely dismantling religion and state in Greece. Too many Christian Greeks use the state to push their religion including on other Greeks that do not subscribe to their religious mythology and ideology. Ancient Greeks would have been horrified by the Greeks that use the state to peddle Christianity.

A modern democratic government’s role is to serve it’s citizens on practical matters not to act as podium for someone’s pet metaphysics theories. An individual has a right to believe in invisible space Leprechauns if they wish. Go to Leprechaun temple an pray all they wish. Just don’t shove those beliefs down everyone else’s throats using state force.





