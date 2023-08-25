Re: Fidan: Turkiye expects Iraq to recognise PKK as terror group

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Fidan: Turkiye expects Iraq to recognise PKK as terror groupMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 25, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Turkiyegay wolves is a terrorist organization. Turkiyegays nazi muslims must be hunted down. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Sole Source Capital Portfolio Company Peak Technologies Acquires North Coast Technical next article Australia joins Singapore, China, Japan in tackling woes of an ageing population The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel funding annexation of West Bank with $190m Re: Israel funding annexation of West Bank with $190m Exclusive: Which Iranians Charged With US Offenses Could Be Freed in Iran Prisoner Swap? Istanbul Battles Drought as Reservoirs Dry Up Re: BRICS welcomes new members in push to reshuffle world order Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ