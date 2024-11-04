Re: Father of kidnapped Lebanese sea captain denies ties with Hezbollah

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Father of kidnapped Lebanese sea captain denies ties with HezbollahMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by on November 4, 2024 add comment 54 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Debbie’le you do realize we are talking about the highest moral army n earth Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Swiss university’s not-so-neutral policy to restrict applications from Chinese students next article Trump says he ‘should have never left the White House’ in long, rambling speech The author you might also like Re: At least 5 killed as Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon Israel sends troops into Syria, detaining alleged Iranian agent Re: Israeli media: 50,000 troops fail to capture a single village in Lebanon Re: Only 127 children in critical condition have been allowed to leave the Strip since May: UNICEF Re: Netanyahu surrounded by scandal after major security breach Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ