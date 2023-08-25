



While Erdoğan stances against the annexation of Crimea by Russia, at the same time Russia’s UN envoy says totalitarian dictatorship in Ukraine gets stronger by the day

According to TASS: Ukraine’s truly totalitarian dictatorship, which cracks down on dissent and rewrites history, gets stronger by the day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting.

“What can today’s Ukraine be proud of? Certainly, its main ‘achievement’ is a truly totalitarian dictatorship that is getting stronger every day, where dissent is banned, dissent is being rewritten, the glorification of Nazism and the glorification of Hitler’s henchmen are elevated to the level of state policy,” he said. 🧐

Putler’s totalitarian dictatorship accusing Ukrainian of glorification of Nazism and the glorification of Hitler’s henchmen. 😅





