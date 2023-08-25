Re: Erdogan backs Ukraine territorial integrity against Crimea annexation





You make really wild extraordinary claims, you also think that others owe a debt of gratitude to Greece for its historical influence and impact.

Erdogan isn’t perfect, but Greeks would loved to have a leader like that for the past 20 years. I remember the front page headline on a Greek newspaper at the height of austerity in the aftermath of the global crisis “Can we borrow Erdogan for 2 years?” Says it all.

Accusing Turks of arson is desperate and ill-advised. Wildfires have been rife around the world, notably Portugal. Who’s to blame there?

Turks have never sought to weaken Greece in the international arena. It’s Greece that always tries to put obstacles in front of Turkiye. Because Turkiye’s potential dwarves that of Greece’s. In which case Greece cannot realise its ancestral homeland restoration fantasies via unification of Cyprus and the ‘Megali idea’ incl. capturing ‘Constantinople’. You can’t get over your losses and let bygones be bygones. Instead you wallow in self-pity whilst Turkiye surpasses Greece in technology and other areas. As long as people like you blame Turkiye for your Greek woes then your country will remain in the doldrums, a mere footnote in Europe. The best advice is to blame yourself, then you can do something about it.

Greece has a long history of supporting the PKK, remember when the fugitive terrorist leader Ocalan was offered asylum there? Turkish MIT eventually caught him at the Greek embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. Remember the failed 2016 coup members flew to Greece by helicopter? I bet the putschists are being well looked after by the Greek authorities, safe from justice.

Greece consistently acts like a thorn in Turkiye’s side and when Turkish ire is roused you Greeks cry out “Mama di Turchi” or whatever that is in Greek. You also tame your children with “If you don’t behave I will give you to the Turks”. Turkophobia is ingrained from an early age, most of you thankfully have the good sense to dispel the irrational fears. A few like yourself sadly retain them. I hope this helps.





