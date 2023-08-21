Re: David Miller is deserving of our solidarity in his battle against Zionism and McCarthyism





Thank you my friend, there are so many problems that I see with this article and I will be responding to all of them starting now. There is no doubt in my mind that he is a heavily brainwashed Jew who believes in the nonsense of the diaspora, because he did mention the word ‘diaspora’ on this article and it appears dozens of times on his website. What is meant to say is that these very foreign people originated from no other place on the planet except from Palestine. These very foreign European people committed so many horrendous crimes against our people in Palestine and they have the goddamn nerve to tell us that they were just returning home to Palestine.

