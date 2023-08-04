Re: Danish opposition protests at government move to stop Quran burnings





The Jews who came to be known as:

Egyptian Jews,

Algerian Jews,

Moroccan Jews,

Libyan Jews,

Tunisian Jews,

Turkish Jews,

were not indigenous to any of these Muslim countries, they

were the descendants of the Iberian Jews who came from

Spain and Portugal when they were expelled and the Muslim

countries opened their doors to them. It is very possible that

these Iberian Jews also participated in the rapes and massacres

of the Palestinian people. There is no way that any of the Arab

Jews would have raped or murdered the Palestinians because

they consider them to be their own brothers and sisters.





Source link