Re: Danish opposition protests at government move to stop Quran burnings

The Jews who came to be known as:
Egyptian Jews,
Algerian Jews,
Moroccan Jews,
Libyan Jews,
Tunisian Jews,
Turkish Jews,
were not indigenous to any of these Muslim countries, they
were the descendants of the Iberian Jews who came from
Spain and Portugal when they were expelled and the Muslim
countries opened their doors to them. It is very possible that
these Iberian Jews also participated in the rapes and massacres
of the Palestinian people. There is no way that any of the Arab
Jews would have raped or murdered the Palestinians because
they consider them to be their own brothers and sisters.