Re: Challenging the status quo: Israelis’ growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu – Middle East Monitor





Hope you keeping up to date with Kafkasya (Caucasus region) because Karabahk3 War is looming. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan stocking up on civilian and military supplies to last out the next conflict. To point out this may give Israel an opportunity to attack Iran since Tehran has said “no interference in Southern Armenia allowed by Azerbaijan. Türkiye is also determined to have its way in supporting Azerbaijan in any way possible. Israel government may be losing popularity at a local level but wait and see how events unfold.





