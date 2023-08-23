Re: BRICS summit issues special resolution in favour of Palestine





It is a race between G7 and BRICS. Read:

G7 vs BRICS — Off to the Races

By Scott Ritter

March 23, 2023: – “Consortium News” – Last summer, the Group of 7 (G7), a self-anointed forum of nations that view themselves as the most influential economies in the world, gathered at Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, to hold their annual meeting. Their focus was punishing Russia through additional sanctions, further arming of Ukraine and the containment of China.

At the same time, China hosted, through video conference, a gathering of the BRICS economic forum. Comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, this collection of nations relegated to the status of so-called developing economies focused on strengthening economic bonds, international economic development and how to address what they collectively deemed the counter-productive policies of the G7…….

https://consortiumnews.Com/2023/03/22/scott-ritter-g7-vs-brics-off-to-the-races/





