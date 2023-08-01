Re: Balancing act is over: Israel protests are not about democracy, but ideology





“Saudis are falling over themselves ……”

Yep Saudis are falling themselves to have a railway system in Saudi Arabia. lol

Read:

The Iron Wall By Jabotinsky

….. To imagine, as our Arabophiles do, that they will voluntarily consent to the realisation of Zionism. In return for the moral and material conveniences which the Jewish colonist brings with him, is a childish notion, which has at bottom a kind of contempt for the Arab people; it means that they despise the Arab race, which they regard as a corrupt mob that can be bought and sold, and are willing to give up their fatherland for a good railway system. …..

http://en.jabotinsky.oRg/media/9747/the-iron-wall.pdf





