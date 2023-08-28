Re: After 20 years, Dr Aafia Siddiqui ‘was a living corpse, she looked drained and scalded, and in so much pain’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: After 20 years, Dr Aafia Siddiqui ‘was a living corpse, she looked drained and scalded, and in so much pain’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 28, 2023 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The US’ War OF Terror. Filthy ba$tard$. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces its continued support for CMS' Call Center: Connect (C3) help desk services contract The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestine must be at the centre of Israel-Saudi normalisation, say Democrat senators Re: Israel funding annexation of West Bank with $190m Re: US tells Israel it must grant concessions to Palestinians for normalisation with Saudi Arabia Syria's Assad's Party Headquarters Shut by Protests Re: Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant – WSJ Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ