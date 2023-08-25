Re: ‘Accusing Israel of apartheid is not anti-Semitic – it’s describing reality’ – Holocaust Professor  – Middle East Monitor





the emancipatory struggle of the Palestinians for liberation and decolonization

But the emancipation, liberation and decolonization of Palestine would not be like what took place in Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Yemen, Egypt, where the foreign Europeans cleared out of there completely. The European Jew does not like to compare his case to other colonized Arab countries in the past because this white man lives in delusion and he says that he is not a white man but a Hebrew. DNA has left no doubt that the European Jews are completely European and therefore the deception needs to stop. Palestine is the land of the Palestinians and not of foreign European Jews from Germany , Hungary, Ukraine. The people of the Middle East feel disgusted by the presence of these foreigners in Palestine.





