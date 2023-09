Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, September 25 (game #609)

It’s time for your daily dose of Quordle hints, plus the answers for both the main game and the Daily Sequence spin off.

Quordle is the only one of the many Wordle clones that I’m still playing now, around 18 months after the daily-word-game craze hit the internet, and with good reason: it’s fun, but also difficult.

What’s more, its makers (now the online dictionary Merriam-Webster) are also keeping it fresh in the form of a variant called the Daily Sequence, which sees you complete four puzzles consecutively, rather than concurrently.

But Quordle is tough, so if you already find yourself searching for Wordle hints, you’ll probably need some for this game too.

I’m a Quordle and Wordle fanatic who’s been playing since December 2021, so I can definitely help you solve Quordle today and improve your game for tomorrow. Read on for my Quordle hints to game #609 and the answers to the main game and Daily Sequence.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don’t read on if you don’t want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #1 – Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #2 – total vowels

What is the total number of vowels in Quordle today?

• The total number of vowels across today’s Quordle answers is 9.

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #3 – repeated letters

Do any of today’s Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #4 – total letters

How many different letters are used in Quordle today?

• The total number of different letters used in Quordle today is 13.

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #5 – uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today’s Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #6 – starting letters (1)

Do any of today’s Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

• The number of today’s Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you’re not ready yet then here’s one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #609) – hint #7 – starting letters (2)

What letters do today’s Quordle answers start with?

• L

• G

• G

• K

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #609) – the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today’s Quordle, game #609, are…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #609) – the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today’s Quordle Daily Sequence, game #609, are…

Quordle answers: The past 20

Quordle #608, Sunday 24 September: LUCKY, ANGRY, QUIET, LUCID

Quordle #607, Saturday 23 September: HEARD, LOATH, GUEST, SIGMA

Quordle #606, Friday 22 September: CHILI, METRO, PUREE, KIOSK

Quordle #605, Thursday 21 September: AWARE, SHONE, SHADE, SHELF

Quordle #604, Wednesday 20 September: TAMER, SNOUT, BLAND, SLEEP

Quordle #603, Tuesday 19 September: WACKY, LAYER, FRUIT, MINER

Quordle #602, Monday 18 September: SWEAR, LOWLY, STAND, UPSET

Quordle #601, Sunday 17 September: SCRUB, DUSTY, QUOTH, UNCLE

Quordle #600, Saturday 16 September: FLAIL, ALTAR, YACHT, HAUNT

Quordle #599, Friday 15 September: FISHY, DRAKE, TORUS, SMOTE

Quordle #598, Thursday 14 September: CHEST, RIVER, THERE, EMCEE

Quordle #597, Wednesday 13 September: GUESS, MICRO, DROOP, ELATE

Quordle #596, Tuesday 12 September: CYNIC, GRUEL, CACTI, TOWER

Quordle #595, Monday 11 September: RECUT, GREED, COVER, METER

Quordle #594, Sunday 10 September: TRAIN, RIPER, BLACK, SCRAM

Quordle #593, Saturday 9 September: MARRY, INFER, STALE, SUITE

Quordle #592, Friday 8 September: SAPPY, STALL, RAYON, CIVIC

Quordle #591, Thursday 7 September: JOUST, RIVER, PENNY, CHALK

Quordle #590, Wednesday 6 September: POLKA, THREW, MAGIC, SPURT

Quordle #589, Tuesday 5 September: DRYLY, CURVY, MOSSY, TORUS

Quordle FAQs: Everything you need to know

What is Quordle?

Where Wordle challenges you to guess a new five-letter word each day, Quordle presents you with four puzzles to solve. And rather than complete them in turn, you do so simultaneously. You get nine guesses, rather than the six for Wordle, but the rules are otherwise very similar.

It’s played online via the Quordle website and you can also get to it via the Merriam-Webster site, after the dictionary purchased Quordle last year.

As with Wordle, the answers are the same for every player each day, meaning that you’re competing against the rest of the world. And also as with Wordle, the puzzle resets at midnight so you have a fresh challenge each day.

The website also includes a practice mode – which I definitely recommend using before attempting the game proper! – and there are daily stats including a streak count. You also get Quordle Achievements – specific badges for winning a game in a certain number of turns, playing lots of times, or guessing particularly hard words.

Oh, and it’s difficult. Really difficult.

What are the Quordle rules?

The rules of Quordle are almost identical to those of Wordle.

1. Letters that are in the answer and in the right place turn green.

2. Letters that are in the answer but in the wrong place turn yellow.

3. Letters that are not in the answer turn gray…

4. …BUT the word you guess appears in all quadrants of the puzzle at the same time, so an A could turn green in one square, yellow in another and gray in the final two.

5. Answers are never plural.

6. Letters can appear more than once. So if your guess includes two of one letter, they may both turn yellow, both turn green, or one could be yellow and the other green.

7. Each guess must be a valid word in Quordle’s dictionary. You can’t guess ABCDE, for instance.

8. You do not have to include correct letters in subsequent guesses and there is no equivalent of Wordle’s Hard mode.

9. You have nine guesses to find the Quordle answers.

10. You must complete the daily Quordle before midnight in your timezone.

What is a good Quordle strategy?

Quordle needs to be approached in a different way to Wordle. With four puzzles to solve in nine guesses, you can’t blindly throw letters at it and expect to win – you’ll stand a far better chance if you think strategically.

That’s the case in Wordle too, of course, but it’s even more important in Quordle.

There are two key things to remember.

1. Use several starting words

Firstly, you won’t want just a single starting word, but almost certainly two or three starting words.

The first of these should probably be one of the best Wordle starting words, because the same things that make them work well will apply here too. But after that, you should select another word or possibly two that use up lots more of the most common consonants and that include any remaining vowels.

For instance, I currently use STARE > DOILY > PUNCH. Between them, these three words use 15 of the 26 letters in the alphabet including all five vowels, Y, and nine of the most common consonants (S, T, R, D, L, P, N, C and H). There are plenty of other options – you might want to get an M, B, F or G in there instead of the H, maybe – but something like that should do the trick.

If all goes well, that will give you a good lead on what one or sometimes two of the answers might be. If not, well good luck!

2. Narrow things down

Secondly, if you’re faced with a word where the answer might easily be one of several options – for instance -ATCH, where it could be MATCH, BATCH, LATCH, CATCH, WATCH, HATCH or PATCH – you’ll definitely want to guess a word that would narrow down those options.

In Wordle, you can instead try several of those in succession and hope one is right, assuming you have enough guesses left. It’s risky, but will sometimes work. Plus, it’s the only option in Hard mode. But in Quordle, this will almost certainly result in a failure – you simply don’t have enough guesses.

In the scenario above, CLAMP would be a great guess, as it could point the way to four of the seven words in one go.