PureHealth Acquires the UK’s Largest Private Healthcare Group for $1.2b

PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi based holding company and the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has signed an agreement to acquire Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent operator of hospitals, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Circle Health Group joins a roster of healthcare providers that make up Pure Health companies, including SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; Daman – Nation Health Insurance Co.; PureLab – which is the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest lab network; Rafed – Group Procurement Organisation; Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, which leads cutting edge stem cell research.

The acquisition of Circle Health Group is PureHealth’s first entry into the UK. This acquisition forms part of PureHealth’s global expansion programme, which includes acquisitions previously completed in the USA, as well as entry in other international markets.

Patients in the UAE and the UK will benefit from PureHealth’s acquisition, both through the diversity of choice in healthcare provision, expanded network of medical professionals and expertise combined with knowledge sharing that will be developed.

Circle Health Group, who partnered with Radar Healthcare earlier this year, offers the UK’s largest national network of private hospitals. It also offers innovative neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation services and pathway management services and is the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market.

As part of the strategic acquisition, PureHealth will gain 100% of Circle Health Group’s portfolio, which includes specialties such as Orthopaedics, Oncology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and General Surgery, as well as the new state-of-the-art hospitals that Circle Health Group has recently focused on building, including the UK’s first purpose-built state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital.

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East and this acquisition underlines PureHealth’s commitment to delivering world-class medical care to patients globally, as well as developing new clinical care pathways made up of the best healthcare providers to meet patient needs.

PureHealth aims to invest in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure within all its assets, including Circle Health Group, giving access to patients around the world to the best possible medical care with the highest international quality standards, leading them to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

Farhan Malik, managing director and group chief executive officer of PureHealth, said: “We are delighted to welcome Circle Health Group into the PureHealth family. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care.”

Circle Health Group comprises over 8,200 dedicated employees and 6,500 consultants, working in over 60 specialties, in over 50 hospitals across the UK and over 150 theatres, with more than two million visits per annum.

Circle Health Group was founded in 2004 and the group has grown through acquiring BMI Healthcare, one of the most prestigious and largest private hospital groups in the UK, which was founded in1987.