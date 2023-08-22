Puff, Puff, Preggo? 10 Hard Facts About Smoking While Pregnant





For some reason, one that will either leave you feeling perplexed or proud depending on the person, Chrisean Rock is one of the most viral people on the Internet due to her general IDGAF attitude about everything and a highly-publicized on-again-off-again tumultuous relationship with equal eyesore, babydaddy and fellow musician Blueface.

Although the two aren’t together at the moment, you can still see them starring together in the previously-recorded second season of their joint Zeus reality series, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love. In a recent episode however, the 23-year-old mommy-to-be — oh yeah, she’s also pregnant! — caused more controversy than she probably bargained for when cameras caught her smoking marijuana during her second trimester.

Chrisean Rock is facing backlash after video of her smoking while pregnant surfaces. pic.twitter.com/rHm2jikFgn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 21, 2023

We’ll save Chrisean calling the unborn child a “bitch” for another day, but the idea of her “puffing while preggo” definitely felt like a topic worth exploring. The concept is far from new to be completely honest, being equally studied and debated by medical experts for decades now. You have the side that sees no problem with it, and actually believes smoking during pregnancy helps with the overall anxiety as a woman’s body prepares to deliver a child. On the other side of the spectrum, there are countless tales of marijuana having an adverse effect on the unborn child that can result in learning disabilities and even physical deformities like cleft lip.

We thought it was only right to lay down some hard facts about the myths, risks and general understanding when it comes to sparking a blunt with a baby on board. Even if Chrisean herself doesn’t see this, hopefully those looking at her as an example to do the same will stumble on this need-to-know info for expecting weed-smokers.

Keep scrolling to see 10 facts on the topic of puffing while pregnant, and let us know which side of this smoking spectrum you land on by engaging with us on social media:

1. Stunted Growth



Source:Getty One of the biggest risks is the baby being born too small, even after a full-term pregnancy. Smoking slows your baby’s growth before birth.



via CDC 2. SIDS



Source:Getty In addition to putting your baby at a higher risk for cleft lip and cleft palate as mentioned earlier, it also increases the chance of the extremely traumatizing and unexplained scenario of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. via CDC 3. Intoxicated Infant



Source:Getty THC, the psychoactive or mind-altering compound in marijuana, may also be passed to infants through secondhand smoke. via CDC 4. Later-In-Life Development Issues



Source:Getty Among the nearly 500 chemicals found in marijuana, the mind-altering effects of THC can pass through a woman’s placenta to her baby during pregnancy, causing long-term brain development issues affecting memory, learning, and behavior. via Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 5. Premature Birth



Source:Getty Smoking marijuana while pregnant puts the baby at a very high chance of premature birth, which itself can lead to a whole new set of severe health issues in itself. via National Cancer Institute 6. Anencephaly



Source:Getty Although not definite, researchers say smoking within the first month of pregnancy puts the baby at high risk for this extremely severe neural tube defect (NTD) that arrives in the form of brain and spine abnormalities and usually always proves to be fatal. via March of Dimes 7. Anemia



Source:Getty While millions of people live full lives as anemics, there’s no reason to put that on your unborn child. Babies in the womb can sometimes not develop enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body when mommy decides to smoke. via March of Dimes 8. A Mind-Altered Mommy Can’t Be Fully Functional



Source:Getty Direct harm on the mother will, in turn, indirectly trickle down to the baby. These ailments can include falling due to dizziness, physical injury due to impaired judgment, and less oxygen in your body that can lead to breathing trouble and lung problems. via WebMD 9. Even Medical Marijuana Is Risky



Source:Getty Although seen as more regulated, in reality it simply isn’t. Doctors have yet to figure out a healthy balance for pregnant women when it comes to standard dosages, standard formulations, standard delivery systems, and approved recommendations by the Food and Drug Administration. via Healthline 10. Can You Be Sure Of What You’re Smoking?



Source:Getty With the amount of marijuana strands out there, in addition to additives like ground grabba leaf, there’s simply too much unknown risk with every blunt, joint or pre-roll smoked. We don’t even want to think of what can happen if accidentally or unknowingly laced with harder substances like cocaine or Fentanyl. via, well, us

