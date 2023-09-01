PRI launches Performance360 supply chain management service

Performance Review Institute (PRI) has launched Performance360, a new service for companies seeking to improve business performance by leveraging PRI knowledge, expertise, and technical resources.

Performance360 provides customised services to help organisations to optimise their internal systems and manage their supply chain. It offers internal audits, supply chain audits, audit question development, training and personnel qualification needs assessment, and Non-Conformance Report (NCR) resolution.

Bob Lizewski, vice president of Performance360, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of Performance360. This is an exciting development which will help companies meet specific performance and risk management objectives, while enabling them to probe deeper into their global supply chains.

“Performance360 has the most experienced auditors in the world, with an unrivalled knowledge and understanding of critical manufacturing processes, and quality management systems. We look forward to collaborating with companies worldwide to support and augment their existing capabilities, towards achieving business success.”

Industries covered by Performance360 include, but are not limited to, aviation, defence, and space; medical devices and pharmaceuticals; mobility and transportation; power generation and distribution; oil and gas, marine, and mining.