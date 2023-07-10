Porsche is updating how CarPlay works in its cars, adding climate controls and more

The My Porsche app allows CarPlay to set up Siri controls, adjust climate settings, and more. | Image: Porsche

Porsche is releasing an iPhone app update that gives drivers a taste of what future CarPlay can look like — including new buttons for climate, interior lighting, and other controls.

The automaker’s My Porsche iOS app connects with the car after scanning a QR code inside the vehicle’s infotainment system, which is known as Porsche Communication Management or PCM. Upon connecting, third-party software (like Apple Music) in Porsche’s infotainment system can link accounts with the iPhone.

And for the company’s electric vehicles, the CarPlay interface will also be able to display the battery state of charge — which would go great with a recent Taycan software update that supports Apple Maps’ EV routing feature.

