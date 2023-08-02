Philips Hue may dive into smart home security with four cameras and door sensors

Image: Philips Hue

Philips Hue is making a move on the smart home security world with plans to debut four cameras in the near future, according to Hueblog.com, which has reported reliable smart home leaks in the past (via SmartApfel.com). The Hue line will also introduce a new door and window contact sensor, according to the report.

The article, which was written in German and translated by Google Translate, named the four cameras in English:

Hue Camera Wired — €199.95 (about $218.79 USD)

Hue Camera Wired Desktop — €229.99 (about $251.66 USD)

Hue Camera Battery — €249.95 (about $273.50 USD)

Hue Flood Light Camera — €349.95 (about $382.92 USD)

Yesterday, the same blog reported that Eric Rondolat, CEO of Philips Hue parent company Signify, said on an…

