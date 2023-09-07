Patreon is adding a Discord-like chat feature for creators and fans

Image: Patreon

Beginning today, Patreon creators who want a dedicated space to interact with fans will have a built-in option: group chats.

Content creators who share their work via Patreon will be able to set up and host chat rooms for their fans to interact with each other, the company announced today. Creators can have up to four chats going at once and can restrict access to chats based on subscriber tiers — for example, having a thread open only to paying members. Chats will be available on mobile to start, with a desktop version in the works.

Community chats will be familiar to many Patreon creators and subscribers: the feature is essentially a simpler, in-app Discord server. Creators will be able to customize chat names and topics, and users can…

