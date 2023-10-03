Paramount uploads Mean Girls to TikTok across 23 video clips

Stop trying to make segmented consumption of media happen (please). | Image: Paramount Pictures

Today is Mean Girls Day, a date that fans of the 2004 teen comedy may recognize as the same day that heartthrob Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it is (“It’s October 3rd.”), and Paramount Pictures has found an unusual way to celebrate the occasion. The studio has created an official TikTok account where you can watch the entire movie for free — provided you’re happy to do so over multiple video snippets.

The entire 107-minute long movie has been split into 23 clips, emulating a popular method of streaming piracy on platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube that’s used to circumvent restrictions on the length of uploaded videos and avoid being flagged by copyright detection software. Rather than…

