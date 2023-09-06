On This Day September 5, 1989: Young MC Released His Debut Album Stone Cold Rhymin’





Young MC, the L.A.-based rapper, made an impact in the hip-hop scene with the release of his debut album, “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” in 1989. This groundbreaking record blended clever lyricism with unique beats, earning Young MC a ton of praise. The album’s standout track, “Bust a Move,” brought him to fame and became a classic, winning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” was an example of Young MC’s storytelling powers and his ability to craft catchy, relatable narratives that clicked with a broad audience.

The album showcased his stamina in rhyming and tackled various themes, from relationships to social issues. Young MC’s debut left a mark on the golden era of hip-hop, setting the stage for his continued success as a rapper and songwriter. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” remains a celebrated piece of work for its role in shaping hip-hop’s evolution and proving Young MC’s talent as a lyricist.

Check out some of his music below!

1. I Come Off 2. Principal’s Office 3. Bust A Move 4. Non Stop 5. Fastest Rhyme 6. My Name Is Young 7. Know How 8. Roll With The Punches 9. I Let ‘Em Know 10. Pick Up The Pace 11. Got More Rhymes 12. Stone Cold Buggin’ 13. Just Say No

