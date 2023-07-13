On My Mama: Victoria Monét Announces Her First Ever Headlining Tour Ahead Of Her Album Release





Ahead of her new album JAGUAR II (arriving August 25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records), multi-talented Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Victoria Monét has announced her first-ever solo headlining tour, The JAGUAR Tour. Due to the 2020 pandemic, she was unable to tour any songs from the critically acclaimed JAGUAR. These will be the first time any songs from either of the albums will be toured. Beginning on September 6th in Detroit, Monét will perform on stages across North America making stops in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before doing her first ever solo show in London, United Kingdom in November. Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 12 and general ticket sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10AM local time. Check https://www.victoriamonet.co/ for more information.

The announcement of The JAGUAR Tour follows the release of ‘On My Mama,’ the 3rd single off of Monét’s upcoming album JAGUAR II. The summer empowerment anthem has already made a heavy impact with over 6 million streams within the first 3 weeks of its release. ‘On My Mama’ was preceded by the dancehall-influenced smash ‘Party Girls‘ ft. Buju Banton. The Sean Bankhead-choreographed ‘Party Girls’ music video garnered an incredible reaction to Victoria’s performance, leading to her trending for several days, hitting the YouTube Trending Top 15. ‘Party Girls’ and early spring single ‘Smoke‘ ft. Lucky Daye both have garnered heavy praise from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Flaunt, Nylon, Hypebeast, FLOOD Magazine and more. All three singles mark the beginning of a new era for Victoria Monét, ending the long-awaited pause since her heralded 2020 solo project, JAGUAR.

Following the initial JAGUAR era, Monét turned up the heat with a string of releases including collaborations featuring Kehlani ‘Touch Me (Remix)’ and a Spotify single with Bryson Tiller ‘We Might Even Be Falling In Love (Duet)’. Additional tracks such as ‘Coastin’ built the foundation of the JAGUAR sound and emphasized its staying power with impressive visuals all set in Monét’s signature brown tones and 70s influences. Monét’s breakthrough artistry led to appearances on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome + festivals such as Made In America, Sol Blume, and Day N Vegas.

In March, Monét sold out her first-ever headlining show in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre in partnership with Spotify and Goldenvoice. The show sold out in under one minute! Monét also participated in one of CultureCon LA’s fireside chats on June 17th. As a new member of RCA Records, the superstar has been steadily turning up the heat in preparation for her upcoming projects. Whether it’s preparing for her very first headlining tour, or building anticipation for release of her much-desired album JAGUAR II, there’s no doubt that Victoria Monet is not cooling down anytime soon.

Congrats to Victoria on her first headlining tour! Check out her tour dates below!

