Offshore wind potential in the US is huge but untapped

In an aerial view, wind turbines generate electricity at the Block Island Wind Farm on July 7th, 2022, in Rhode Island. | Photo by John Moore / Getty Images

The US has some of the most potential for offshore wind energy in the world, says a new analysis by the University of California, Berkeley. Offshore wind resources are plentiful enough to generate up to a quarter of the nation’s electricity by 2050, in time to help meet global climate goals.

It will take a monumental effort to reach those goals, with very little offshore wind capacity installed in the US today. And the industry is currently facing mounting political and financial challenges even after the Biden administration moved to open up much of the country’s shoreline to offshore wind development.

But the report shows what’s possible in the long run if the US can harness the power of those winds at sea. “The good news about this…

