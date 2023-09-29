The days may be getting shorter, but October’s list of new sci-fi, fantasy, and horror books is as long as ever, with a seasonally appropriate emphasis on “horror.” There are witches, haunted houses, monsters, and more—plus celebrity cameos, like Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart, and a host of new anthologies, including…
October’s Huge List of New Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Books
VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 40 views
previous article
Shell Galaxy Reveals Its Onion-Like Layers to Dark Energy Camera
next article