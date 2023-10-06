October Prime Day 2023: The best early deals you can shop now

We’re getting close to the start of Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s second site-wide sale of 2023. While the October Prime sale doesn’t officially happen until October 10 and 11, there are already plenty of early deals to be found. For some of them, you’ll need to have a Prime membership, but others are open to anyone. We’ll be rounding up the best of what’s out there starting on Tuesday, but in the meantime, you can get a jump on the discounts that are already live. This week’s best tech deals include lots of Amazon devices like Echo speakers and displays, Blink cameras, Ring doorbells and the Kindle Scribe. As for non-Amazon gadgets, we’re seeing lows on Tile Trackers, Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 and an Anker 5-in-1 hub.

Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro with the Lightning charging case is on sale for $199, which is $50 off their usual price. We consider the AirPods Pros the best wireless earphones for those who use an iPhone or lots of Apple devices. They still deliver excellent noise cancellation, a pleasingly warm sound profile and a variety of Apple-specific features such as hands-free Siri access, Find My device tracking and quick pairing and switching between iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. With a recent update, they’ve also gained a useful “Adaptive Audio” mode that blends the pair’s ANC and transparency modes dynamically based on your surroundings.

EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

EarFun Air Pro 3 noise cancelling earbuds are down to $56 as part of an Amazon Lightning Deal — so they won’t last long. These are the runner-up pick in our guide to the best budget earbuds, in which Engadget’s Jeff Dunn tested a wide range of wireless buds under $100 to come up with the best sound for the most value. The EarFun Free 2S are also seeing a Lightning deal and are down to $34. These are our pick for the best wireless earbuds under $50, and now they’re well below that mark.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, along with the standard Watch 6 during their Unpacked event in July. We were particularly delighted by the return of the spinning bezel, which was missing from the previous generation watch. The Galaxy Watch Classic version is the one with the bezel and it’s currently seeing a modest, 8 percent discount, bringing it down to $369 instead of the full-price $400. It’s not a huge dip, but still the biggest discount we’ve tracked so far.

Amazon Echo Dot + Kasa Smart Plug Mini

As part of a big Echo speaker sale, the Echo Dot is down to just $23, and you can get a bundle with the small smart speaker and a Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $1 more. Considering the Echo Dot is one of our favorite smart speakers and the Kasa smart plug earned a spot on our list of best smart plugs, this is a great bundle for anyone who wants to smarten up their home while sticking to their budget. Also included in this sale are the Echo Pop for $18 and the full-sized Echo for $55.

Amazon Echo Show 5

A number of Amazon’s smart displays are on sale ahead of October Prime Day, and that includes the Echo Show 5 for $40. It’s the smallest smart display in the company’s lineup, which is part of what makes it a solid smart alarm clock. It has strong audio quality and a sunrise alarm feature, and this updated model has a faster processor and an additional mic for improved Alexa responsiveness. The Echo Show 8 (previous-gen) and the Echo Show 10 are also included in this sale, and there’s even a bundle that pairs the Echo Show 5 with a Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb for $42.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $300 less than usual ahead of October’s Prime sale. This matches the price it hit a few weeks back for Labor Day. The latest foldable from Samsung has a list price of $1,800 for the 256GB model, but is now down to $1,500. If you want the larger, 512GB capacity model, that’s down to $1,620 instead of $1,920. We gave the Z Fold 5 a score of 86 in our review, and even named it the best foldable for multitasking in our smartphone guide. Overall we were impressed by the faster processing power, the handy multitasking gestures available in the settings, and the Flex Hinge that eliminates the gap when the phone is folded. Our biggest concern was the price, which this discount makes a little less of an issue.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on sale too. The base model with 256GB of storage has dropped from $1,000 to $900, which isn’t as low as it went a couple weeks ago. That phone got an Engadget review score of 88 and named it the best flip-style foldable.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is 33 percent off right now and down to a near record-low of $185. It’s the biggest smart display in Amazon’s lineup, with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that you can sit on a countertop or mount on a wall, and it supports both portrait and landscape orientation. In addition to showing widgets like sticky notes, calendar views and more, the Show 15 has Fire TV technology built in, so you can treat it like a mini TV and stream your favorite shows and movies. And when you’re not actively using the display, you can use it to display pictures using the Photo Frame feature.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is 22 percent off right now and down to $265, and unlike the deal we saw last week, you don’t have to be a Prime member to get this sale price. The Scribe is one of the best E-Ink tablets on the market right now, and it’ll be best for those that want an easy to use ereader that also lets you jot down notes as you read. Users can create notebooks on the Scribe to organize their handwritten musings and some titles in the Kindle store are considered “write-on” books, which means you can take notes directly in the margins, so to speak.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

A handful of Fire TV devices have been discounted before Prime Day, including the Fire TV Stick Lite that’s now only $18. It may be the most limited streaming dongle in Amazon’s lineup, but it’s hard to beat HD streaming and an included voice remote for less than $20. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can snag the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 or the Fire TV Cube for $110.

Anker 5-in1 hub

Anker’s 332 USB-C hub is back down to its all-time low of $18, which is a solid 49 percent discount. As laptops get sleeker, ports disappear, and this 5-in1 can give you a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and either one or two additional USB-C ports (depending on whether you’re using one to deliver power your laptop). Wired mice and keyboards, flash drives, webcams and more will now have something to plug into.

Samung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 went on sale back in July for $100 off. Now it’s a full $200 off the list price, making it $500. This is the updated version of the monitor Samsung launched at CES in 2022 and it combines a monitor, smart TV and SmartThings smart home hub into one. That means you can stream Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ like a smart TV, but it can also handle productivity tasks without the need for a separate computer as it comes with Microsoft 365 programs like Word and Excel.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon’s smart thermostat has dropped to its best price of the year, only $56, in a new early Prime Day deal. Note that this sale price is for the model that does not come with a C-wire adapter, so you’ll have to make sure your system has a C-wire in order for the thermostat to work with it. Smart thermostats like this one can help you save on energy costs by giving you a better way to control your heating and cooling system. You can use the companion app to control your home’s temperature from anywhere, or ask Alexa to turn the temperature up or down as you please.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet has dropped to $60 as part of a larger tablet sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. That’s only $5 more than it was during Prime Day in July, and we recommend this slab for those who want a cheap tablet they can give to their kids, use as a couch device and the like. You can choose a model that has 32GB or 64GB of storage, and you can expand the amount of space on the tablet using a microSD card. It also has decent performance and a long, 13-hour battery life. If you prefer to get the best of what Amazon has to offer in the tablet space, pick up the Fire Max 11 tablet, which is on sale for a record low of $150 right now.

Blink security cameras

Blink 3rd- and 4th-gen security cameras have been discounted ahead of October Prime Day. These deals are particularly noteworthy for the 4th-gen Outdoor cameras since they were just announced at the end of August. A three-pack of those new cameras is half off and down to $135, and there are a bunch of bundles available as well: a two-pack with a Blink Mini for $100, a three-pack with a Video Doorbell for $165, a whole home bundle for $102 and many more. These security cameras are convenient because they are wireless and have two-year battery lives, plus they support motion and audio alerts, two-way talk and night vision.

Ring Video Doorbells

There’s a massive Ring sale going on now in the lead up to October Prime Day in which you can pick up one of the video doorbells for as low as $35. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is 46 percent off and down to $35, and as the name suggests, you’ll have to hardwire it to your home during installation. There are a few Ring doorbells available at this point, so if you’d prefer one that runs on a rechargeable battery, consider the standard Ring Video Doorbell, which is down to $55 at the moment. This sale also includes Ring Stick Up cameras that can be placed inside the home, as well as various Ring Alarm bundles.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle

A few Kindle Essentials Bundles have been discounted for Prime members ahead of October Prime Day, including this Kids one that you can pick up for $143. It contains a Kindle Paperwhite Kids ereader along with a cover, a screen protector, a power adapter, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. That’s basically everything a kid would need to dive into reading on a Kindle while also keeping their new gadget charged and protected at all times. The Kids+ subscription gives them access to age-appropriate ebooks and audiobooks, just remember that the membership will automatically renew after the first year at the full, $3-per-month price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is our recommendation for the best tablet for kids in our guide to those devices. It has a list price of $200 and often sells for $140, but this early Prime deal drops it down to $120, which is its lowest price so far. The tablet comes with a protective case that also serves as a stand and handle. Though if the case proves isn’t match enough for rough treatment, it also comes with a two-year warranty. A year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ is also included, which allows kids access to age-appropriate books, shows, songs and audio books. There’s also a parent dashboard that offers you more control.

Tile Slim

One of our favorite Bluetooth trackers, the Tile Slim has dropped to $25 ahead of October Prime Day, which is close to a record-low price. As its name suggests, this tracker is flat and slim like a credit card, making it easy to slip into a wallet or another small pocket so you can keep track of your valuables. Tile’s companion app will show you the last known location of your stuff if you ever misplace it, and you can use your phone to force the tracker to chime so you can find it more quickly if you’re not too far from it.

Amazon Music Unlimited

If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get three months of the music streaming service for free. If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed, that jumps to four months. Music Unlimited usually comes with a one-month free trial and goes for $11 a month — or $10 if you use Prime — so this deal saves you either $22 or $30. We highlight Music Unlimited in our guide to the best music streaming services: Its UI and music discovery features aren’t as robust as Apple Music or Spotify, but it offers a large library in CD streaming quality and a wide podcast selection. Naturally, it also works well with Echo speakers and other Amazon devices. Note that your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default, so you’ll have to manually cancel if you’re just looking to snag a few months of music streaming at no cost.

Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system

Amazon has discounted most of its Eero 6 Wi-Fi systems as an early Prime Day deal, including the most powerful of the bunch, the Eero Pro 6E. You can pick up one router for $180, or spring for a three-pack for $400, both of which are down to record-low prices. Devices with support for Wi-Fi 6E can connect directly to the Eero’s 6 GHz radio band, and if you get the three-pack, you’ll get up to 6,000 square feet of coverage — more than enough for most homes. These Eeros have a built-in smart home hub as well, so you don’t need to have an extra device if you want to build out an IoT ecosystem in your house.

Samsung Pro Plus

If you need more storage for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro or anything else that accepts microSD cards, the 256GB version of the Samsung Pro Plus with Samsung’s USB reader is on sale for $22. We’ve seen the card alone fall as low as $20, but this matches the all-time low for the bundle with the reader, which helps the card get closer to its advertised read and write speeds — up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s for reading and writing, respectively — on devices that allow them. Normally, this SKU retails for $25. The Pro Plus is the top recommendation in our guide to the best microSD cards, as it delivered the fastest sequential write speeds and random performance of any card we tested and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Crucial X6 portable SSD

Amazon has knocked up to 55 percent off Crucial external and internal SSDs, including the 2TB Crucial X6 portable SSD for $102. That’s 49 percent off, though it’s about $20 more than it was during Prime Day in July. This drive has read speeds up to 800 MB/s and works with a variety of devices including Mac and Windows laptops, iPads and even some game consoles. It’s also quite small, so it will fit into nearly any bag when you need to take it on the go.

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TVs

All sizes of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series are on sale ahead of October’s sale. The 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models are down to $380, $400, $440 and $590, respectively. Those match or beat the prices we saw for July’s Prime Day. The Fire TV Omni QLED sets are best for people who like Amazon’s Fire interface, which is easy enough to figure out, though the OS tends to push you towards Amazon’s own content. Beyond that Fire TVs do a good job of integrating Alexa’s helpfulness with a useful voice remote, and hands-free smart home support. And if you don’t feel like having Alexa listening in, you can turn off the mics with a built-in switch.

