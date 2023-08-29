Nudes stored in Google Photos can now be securely accessed from more devices

iOS and web users of Google Photos can conceal sensitive images and videos from their feeds and other apps. | Image: Google

Some updates are rolling out across Google Photos that should make it easier to secure and access your sensitive images across all of your devices. Starting today, the Locked Folder feature — which allows Android users to hide specific photos and videos behind a passcode — is coming to iOS and web users, with a new option to back up Locked Folders to access those encrypted images across multiple devices with the help of Google’s cloud.

The Locked Folder is a neat feature if you have any sensitive (okay, let’s be real here — nude) images or videos you’d rather keep away from prying eyes. Not only do Locked Folders provide a layer of password protection but also protected files won’t appear in your photo feed or other apps, which should…

