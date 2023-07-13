Now Google’s Bard AI chatbot and talk and respond to visual prompts

Illustration: The Verge

Google is adding some new features to its Bard AI chatbot, including the ability for Bard to speak its answers to you and for it to respond to prompts that also include images. The chatbot is also now available in much of the world, including the EU.

In a blog post, Google is positioning Bard’s spoken responses as a helpful way to “correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script.” You’ll be able to hear spoken responses by entering a prompt and selecting the sound icon. Spoken responses will be available in more than 40 languages and are live now, according to Google.

The feature that lets you add images to prompts is something that Google first showed off at its I/O conference in May. In one example, Google suggested you…

