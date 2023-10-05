NLM Names Acting Director and Acting Chief, Information Engineering Branch for NLM’s National Center for Biotechnology Information





Kim Pruitt, Ph.D., has been named Acting Director for the National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). In this role, Dr. Pruitt will oversee the development and deployment of advanced computational solutions aimed to meet life and health science information needs and facilitate open science and scholarship through a growing array of data, literature, and other information offerings and services made available by NLM. She steps into this role as NCBI’s most recent director, Stephen Sherry, Ph.D., transitions to a new role as NLM’s Acting Director following the retirement of Patricia Flatley Brennan, R.N., Ph.D. on September 30.







Source link